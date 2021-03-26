A Hardwick man has been charged by the Vermont Attorney General’s Office with promoting child pornography on Google Hangouts.
Zackery Gabaree, 21, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court Friday to a felony charge of promoting a recording of sexual conduct by a child. Gabaree was released by Judge Michael J. Harris on conditions pending trial.
The charge was brought by Vermont Assistant Attorney General Ultan Doyle on Friday.
Caledonia Superior Court
According to an affidavit filed by Det. Jesse Sawyer of the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the case began with a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children “CyberTipline” by Google, LLC.
The tip referred to a photo that depicts a nude child estimated by authorities to be under the age of 8 years-old engaged in sexual activity.
Investigators said they traced the Google Hangouts chat account to Gabaree and allege that he shared the image with another Google Hangouts user on Feb. 20, 2020. Police then seized and searched Gabaree’s electronic devices including his Apple iPhone.
“Zackary admitted to possessing other images of child pornography and indicated he used them in part to trade for other pornographic images,” wrote Det. Sawyer in her report. “Zackary described the websites and platforms in which he obtained images of child pornography.
If convicted of the charge Gabaree faces a possible sentence of up to ten years in prison at a $20,000 fine.
