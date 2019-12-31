Two vehicles collided on I-91 in Derby on Dec. 26, Vermont State Police reported. Dylan Deyo, 18, of Essex Junction, and Ericca Olney, 41, of Cabot, allegedly crashed into one another when Deyo crossed the center line.
Both vehicles sustained front end damage. Olney was transported to North Country Hospital as a result of the crash via EMS. Police say an investigation of the crash is ongoing.
