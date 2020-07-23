ST. JOHNSBURY — An investigation into police actions during a Black Lives Matter demonstration last month determined all officers were justified in their response and noted “one minor violation.”
The investigation, conducted by Burgess Loss Prevention Associates, of Lebanon, N.H., was requested by the town following the events of June 3 in front of the police department in which four people were arrested and one protester fell down the concrete steps after being moved aside by a police lieutenant.
William Burgess Jr. noted his role was to “specifically determine if the response and actions of the police officers regarding the protests, were in compliance with the Police Department’s Policies and Procedures.”
After reviewing videos and interviewing protesters, witnesses and police officers, Burgess found everything was handled by the book except for the absence of a body camera on Chief Tim Page. He noted he understood the chief’s “good” reasoning for not having a camera – the chief’s role is mainly administrative and if he is ever at a scene where recording is warranted other officers are also there with their cameras – but called the lack of camera in front of the PD on June 3 a “minor violation.”
“According to policy, the Chief should have been wearing his body camera,” Burgess wrote.
The chief’s first engagement with the protesters that day was a moment when the department’s body camera policy dictated no video recording. In the presence of a peaceful protest where no law is being broken, officers are directed to not record. The chief stood on the steps of the police department and talked to the protesters and then kneeled with them for a moment of silence.
It was the next time that the demonstrators gathered in front of the police department that policy dictated the chief should have been recording. He had left his office to tell the protesters to get out of Main Street. One of the them, William Dimas, 20, of Littleton, said he wouldn’t move unless police arrested him. So the chief did.
After the chief placed Dimas in handcuffs, protesters impeded Chief Page and police Det. Daniele Kostruba as they escorted the arrested man from Main Street to the front door of the police department. Robert McCann, 58, of St. Johnsbury, was arrested for disorderly conduct for impeding the path of the officers.
Several protesters blocked the door and were physically moved. One of them, Carmen Turnbaugh, 21, of Lyndonville, stood in front of the door. She was ordered to move and when she refused verbal commands Lt. Mark Bickford reached out to move her out of the way. The interaction led to Turbaugh falling down the steps.
Police and protesters engaged over control of the front door and two others were taken into custody: Britnee Lemmer, 21, of St. Johnsbury, Marion Ely, 20, of St. Johnsbury.
Because the demonstration turned from peaceful to a problem that led to significant police intervention, Town Manager Chad Whitehead called for an investigation. Chief Page said the investigation should be done by an independent investigator outside of the police department to avoid the appearance of partiality.
The results of the investigation were provided to the town on Friday. It cost the town $6,500, and Whitehead said it was money well-spent. “I do believe it was a worthwhile expense to get an unbiased review of the events,” he said.
Burgess had lots of video evidence to review, from the body cameras on Capt. Jason Gray, Bickford and Officer Gerald Schartner, to cameras mounted on the public safety building to video taken by protesters and people observing the protest. He also spoke to 14 people: three people who filed complaints against the police department, three of the people who were arrested (one of them is counted about the three complainants), five police officers and four witnesses.
Seven people filed a total of nine complaints against the officers at the PD, noting 18 allegations. Burgess determined 12 of the allegations were unfounded against the officers named in the complaints. In one instance, Amy Clapp complained that an unnamed “lieutenant with a mustache” threw a girl down the stairs. There was no lieutenant with a mustache at the scene on June 3 and the PD does not employ one.
Three other allegations were substantiated by the investigation as they dealt with the body camera issue, and the remaining three were complaints about actions that Burgess deemed appropriate response by the named officers.
Burgess noted trying to contact all seven people who made complaints but only connecting with three of them. He left two messages for three of the other complainants but got no response, and another of the complainants did not provide a telephone number and was not at home when Burgess went to the person’s listed address.
He also tried unsuccessfully to connect with Dimas about the arrest, Turbaugh about her tumble down the stairs and Kristen Seadale who is considered the organizer of the demonstration.
The four witnesses he spoke to all said the police behavior throughout the incident was appropriate. One of them, Steven Adler, an attorney with an office in a building across the street, wondered why Dimas was singled out for arrest for standing in the road when many others were in the road.
Adler joined two other witnesses in assessing Turnbaugh’s fall down the steps as a bit of acting. Noted Burgess, “(Adler) thought the female who fell … over dramatized and acted; her response was inappropriate in relation to the amount of force used by the officer.” Jawzlin Moodie and Valarie Webster called the fall “dramatic.”
During his interview, Lt. Bickford said he had contact with Turnbaugh and the interaction unintentionally led to her fall. He said his contact with her was light. “…he described this action as analogous/equivalent to shooing a bee away.”
Whitehead and Chief Page said they are not surprised that the investigation determined the officers acted appropriately on June 3.
“I think it settled right where I thought it was going to settle,” Page said.
The body camera issue will be addressed with the purchase of another camera and data storage plan for the chief.
Whitehead said the town is fortunate that the department has cameras and a policy for their use. It was among Chief Page’s additions shortly after being hired. At the time, and even now, there is no state mandate that officers wear body cameras, but that could be changing and could mean a big added expense for departments that have no cameras.
Instances of police brutality and in particular the recent killing of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis, have put the spotlight nationwide on police practices and perceived and real prejudice in policing.
Whitehead said the trouble that came from the protest on June 3 was unfortunate, and he hopes it doesn’t diminish the whole point of the demonstration.
“The message of the protest should not be lost; racial inequality in not acceptable in St. Johnsbury or anywhere,” said Whitehead.
Bravo! this is a thorough and exhaustive investigation. I am pleased with the outcome, and even more pleased with the restorative resolution. Thanks for this
