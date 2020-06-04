ST. JOHNSBURY — Town officials have called for an investigation of its police officers’ actions during a protest on Main Street at which a 21-year-old woman toppled down the concrete stairs of the police station with apparent assistance by one of the officers.
The protest, which was long, well-attended and mostly peaceful, was a demonstration against police brutality in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis. The accused killer is a white police officer.
Demonstrations have happened throughout the country, including local communities, and in St. Johnsbury on Wednesday hundreds of people lined Main Street carrying signs and echoing chants decrying what happened to Floyd and standing against racial intolerance and brutality by police.
Throughout most of the protest, local police did not engage with the demonstrators, expect for a brief time when Chief Tim Page addressed a crowd in front of the police department. At that time he also took a knee with the protesters in a show of solidarity with their message that Black Lives Matter.
It wasn’t until the protesters took to the street, that police reacted. Chief Page said it was a public safety issue and they needed to return to the sidewalk. One of the protesters, Will Dimas, 20, of Littleton, N.H., refused and was placed in handcuffs. The arrest caused many protesters to respond with shouts and some blocked the path of Chief Page, Det. Danielle Kostruba and Dimas as they walked to the front entrance of the police department. As the trio moved through the crowd they were met by several protesters standing directly in front of the door, including Carmen Turnbaugh, 21, of Lyndonville.
Kostruba grabbed Turnbaugh to move her away from the door.
A video taken by one of the protesters shows Lt. Mark Bickford coming up the stairs from behind and pulling Turnbaugh away from the door at the top of the concrete steps. This led Turnbaugh to fall down the steps.
Police and protesters engaged over control of the door and more people were taken into custody: Britnee Lemmer, 21, of St. Johnsbury, Marion Ely, 20, of St. Johnsbury, and Robert McCann, 58, of St. Johnsbury.
Fearing the situation would get worse, police called in response from outside police agencies. Several law enforcers responded and stood by, but their direct engagement was not required.
Because the demonstration turned from peaceful to a problem that led to significant police intervention, Town Manager Chad Whitehead issued a statement Wednesday night.
“On behalf of the Town of St Johnsbury, I would like to say that we do not take lightly the events that occurred at our police station today,” noted Whitehead. “We have contacted an independent investigator to review the events that unfolded at the police station that involved protesters and the St Johnsbury Police Department. The investigation will provide an unbiased perspective of the events that took place so that we can act appropriately.”
Dan Troidl of DT Investigators in South Hero, is handling the investigation. The town has used him before.
Whitehead said the decision to seek an investigation was the chief’s idea.
“I talked about it with the chief,” said Whitehead. “He recommended it. ‘You want a third party opinion on this’ (Page said) and I agreed with him. He doesn’t want to be accused of being biased.”
The possible outcomes from the investigation, according to Whitehead, are that Troidl concludes the officers acted within their duties, he could recommend additional training or he could recommend disciplinary action.
No officer has been placed on leave as the town awaits the report from Troidl. There is no particular timeframe for completion.
“Everybody is still on the job,” said Whitehead. “You only do that (suspend someone) if you feel the officers involved either can’t perform their duties or would impede an investigation and in this case none of those is true.”
Chief Page said he couldn’t comment about specifics in the police response because it is under investigation but said, “I believe the officer acted appropriately.”
The chief said he believes an investigation is appropriate. “I want the people to know that there is transparency in the police department, and we are not going to cover up anything. I believe in our officers and that they act professionally and I don’t fear any investigation,” the chief said.
He said one thing could have gone differently on Wednesday that would have avoided the escalation and police response. “The protesters could have abided by the simple rules of staying off the road,” said Chief Page. “They caused this whole situation; we didn’t cause anything.”
In Whitehead’s statement he said the town would continue to support people who wish to protest peacefully “and would like to encourage our residents to remain open to our neighbor’s opinions and do not become divided as a community.”
Asked what his motivation for making the statement, Whitehead said, “I’m just seeing across the nation that there’s a lot of division. Chaos is just really dividing the country. I think people can disagree but still remain neighbors.”
