Fire investigators believe someone may be to blame for a fire that heavily damaged a Newport Center boathouse Wednesday morning.
It was a few minutes before 8 a.m. on Wednesday when Newport Center firefighters went to 5703 Lake Road after a structure fire was reported. They found a boathouse on the property engulfed in flames. The property belongs to Robert Snelgrove.
According to a report by Det. Sgt. Clark Lombardi, a member of the Vermont State Police Fire and Explosion Unit, the boathouse was unoccupied when firefighters arrived. Newport City and North Troy firefighters also responded to battle the fire. The building sustained extensive damage from fire, heat, smoke, and water. Damage is estimated at over $75,000.
No injuries were reported.
Newport Center Assistant Fire Chief Larry Percy contacted the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit (FEIU) for assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire. Det. Sgt. Lombardi reported that “the cause of the fire is under investigation but is believed to be the result of direct human involvement and the circumstances surrounding the fire are considered suspicious.”
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Lombardi at the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.
People with information may also contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 800-32-ARSON. The Arson Tip Award Program is a separate entity from the state police, and through funding from insurance companies offers a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.
Det. Sgt. Lombardi is working with Assistant State Fire Marshal Jesse Dobiecki.
