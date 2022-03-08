ST. JOHNSBURY — Investigators can’t say for certain how a fire that killed a Summer Street resident began.
Local and state police have been investigating the fire that led to the death of 58-year-old Connie March since the day it destroyed the apartment building at 535 Summer St. on Nov. 9, 2021. Their conclusion is that there is no conclusive cause.
Firefighters were still on scene hours after battling the blaze when investigators began sifting through debris looking for clues about what sparked the fire. Over the weeks and months since, neighbors were interviewed, lab tests were done to rule out accelerants, and property owners Helen and Stephen Robertson were kept from demolishing the building in case further interior investigation was required.
That restriction was recently lifted by Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski, and the Robertsons wasted no time in getting a crew on site to tear down and remove the structure. They own the next-door Sayles Funeral Home, and the appearance of a charred and partially collapsed building was impacting their business and was an eyesore for the neighborhood.
St. Johnsbury Police Det. Sgt. Lester Cleary said on Wednesday that in the absence of any new evidence or information the cause of the fire is officially “undetermined.”
Cleary said a VSP fire investigation conducted by Det. Sgt. Matthew Hill was unable to settle on an official cause.
“There’s an absence of evidence to give them a clear determination of what caused the fire,” he said.
Investigators know the fire began in a first-floor porch area located on the side of the building toward the back. A propane tank on the porch used for grilling exploded after the fire began, alerting neighbors.
Sgt. Cleary said there was some indication that improperly disposed of smoking materials may have been to blame for the fire, but investigators are unable to definitively state that.
March was not a smoker, confirmed her husband, Jeremiah, and Stephen Robertson, who in addition to her landlord was also her employer. Further, Stephen Robertson said, the porch was not used by March.
“It was mainly used by the front apartment tenants,” he said.
On the night of the fire, tenant Jeannie Ayer and a visitor, Caitlyn Leiviska, were in Ayer’s apartment. They safely made it out of the burning building.
March had only been residing in the apartment for a week when she perished in the fire. Her death certificate notes she died from smoke inhalation.
Jeremiah March, who had been married to Connie for six years, said knowing how the fire began is a detail he wished he had, but official cause or not, the tragic outcome remains the same. Connie March would have been 59 later this month.
Firefighters quickly determined there was someone inside when they arrived shortly before 2 a.m. on Nov. 9, but they were unable to get to March in time. Interim St. Johnsbury Fire Chief Christopher Olsen said later that day that the firefight was one of the more challenging ones he’d been a part of in his lengthy career. He said the flames traveled very fast.
Sgt. Cleary said he wished an official cause was available, but “there’s nothing for investigators to hang their hat on.”
He said there will be no further active investigation into the cause of the fire unless some new information becomes available.
“At this point, in the absence of any new evidence or until something comes to light down the road … our part of the investigation is done,” he said. “I don’t see us making any further headway.”
