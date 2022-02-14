Investigators are seeking help from the public in determined who is responsible for a fire that burned a camper on Grist Mill Pit Road in Concord on Feb. 8.
A report from Vermont State Police Det. Sgt. Clark Lombardi noted that he and Assistant State Fire Marshal Timothy Angell are investigating the circumstances of the fire that caused extensive damage to the camper at 398 Grist Mill Pit Road. Concord Fire Chief Richard Fisher called for the investigation on Feb. 9. The Concord Fire Department did not respond to the camper fire as it was only smoldering by the time they had been notified.
The camper was unoccupied, and no injuries were reported, according to Det. Sgt. Lombardi.
“The cause of the fire is under investigation but is believed to be the result of direct human involvement and the circumstances surrounding the fire are considered suspicious,” he stated. .
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Lombardi at the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.
People with information may also contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 800-32-ARSON. The Arson Tip Award Program is a separate entity from the state police, and through funding from insurance companies offers a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.
