Investigators: Torch Used To Thaw Pipes Caused Home Fire In Newport City

This home on Lake Road in Newport City suffered heavy damage from fire Sunday morning. (Courtesy Photo)

NEWPORT CITY — Fire caused by a homeowner trying to thaw frozen pipes with a small flame torch and blow dryer destroyed a home on Lake Road Sunday morning, state fire investigators said.

Homeowners Mike and Kristen Anderson were home at the time the fire started and were able to get out and call for help at 9:30 a.m., Newport City Fire Chief John Hallamert said. No one was injured in the fire, he said.

