LYMAN — Tim Carignan served for two decades in the United States Army from 1993 to 2012 - many of those years as a Military Intelligence Officer.
He left an elementary school teaching job and his college sweetheart and bride of three weeks, Beth, behind to begin serving our nation in the Gulf War.
Tim, 53, has a proud history of military service in his family, and his sense of duty and patriotism run deep.
“I’ve always been very cognizant of those who had served in our family and how important it has been,” shared Tim, during an interview at his home in Lyman, N.H., where he and his wife are living in a cabin while building a home next door on their land with a mountain view.
He was teaching third grade in Boston when duty called and he volunteered for the Army.
A native of Wareham, a small town in Massachusetts near Cape Cod, Tim and Beth met in college at the Eastern Nazarene College in Mass.
Beth is from Lisbon, N.H.
Tim is now retired from the military and working as a center director and teacher at the North Country Charter Academy in nearby Littleton. He and Beth have two grown children, Hannah, 28, and Micah, 25.
During his time in the Army, Tim served several combat tours in Afghanistan and Iraq.
It wasn’t long after Tim retired from his final role in the Army, teaching at West Point, that signs of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder - PTSD - became painfully evident.
Tim’s story is featured this month as part of recognizing June as PTSD Awarness Month.
There were times when the syndrome caused Tim to blackout and not remember things that happened or that he had said to his wife and kids. Tim’s fragile state saw him battling suicidal thoughts at times.
It scared him, and his family, who stood by him during four combat deployments, and a fifth deployment that did not result in his unit making it to combat that final tour, but still caused him to be away from his family for an extended time.
Tim credits his wife as being “the real hero.”
“She had to do both jobs while I was away and raise two young kids,” said Tim.
He said his family’s unabiding faith in God has served them well through his deployments and after, and wherever they were stationed or where he was overseas, finding a faith community to worship with has been integral.
Of the four tours of active duty, Tim said, “They all take their toll.”
Coming home and beginning to re-acclimate to civilian life, “It was like a decompression,” explained Tim. “Once the pace of the military abated and Beth and I were getting ourselves back into civilian life, the effects of untreated PTSD were starting to take their toll, not only on me, but on our relationship and our family. It affected everything.”
Though he had been able to lead troops in combat, he was having a hard time settling into work as a civilian, making meetings or other tasks.
“There was a point it came to a head in 2019,” said Tim. “I knew that I needed to get help.”
In the Army, Tim said he was really good at getting help for the troops under him, “but I never did it for myself … to be honest, trying to get help for yourself would be seen as a sign of weakness.”
He first got help through a program at Rush University in Chicago, Ill., called The Road Home, where a three-week intensive therapeutic program working in both independent and group therapy “really changed my life,” shared Tim. “It gave me the tools that I didn’t now I needed. It helped me get through the emotional trauma that I had experienced for many years,” including witnessing firsthand so much loss of life and so many soldiers who never came home and, in Tim’s words, “the carnage of war.”
When Tim was out at Rush University, the veterans were introduced to a handful of different therapies to see what may be a good fit for them to use when they returned home, from art therapy to pet therapy and more.
Tim met another veteran who had benefited from having a service dog and learned about K9s For Warriors and applied for a service dog and was accepted into the program.
The K9s For Warriors program based in Ponte Vedra, Fla., is a nonprofit which relies on philanthropy to train and grant service dogs to veterans, a process that costs about $25,000 per dog, said Tim.
He was matched with his dog late last year, and it’s a match made in heaven, which is evident seeing the bonded pair together.
His dog, Duchess, a Goldendoodle, was donated to the program by her breeder, Laura Walters, and trained at the K9s for Warriors program in Ponte Verda.
The naming rights for Duchess were donated through a veterans’ group, the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Monmouth Chapter, funded through the Lt. Dennis W. Zilinski Memorial Fund.
Duchess was selected for the Fetch it Forward program sponsored by the Dogtopia Foundation.
Lt. Zilinski was killed in action not long after graduating from West Point, said Tim.
According to the Dog Graduation Form for Duchess and Tim from K9s For Warriors, “AUSA’s late president, Col. Samuel Fuoco, USA, retired, requested the name of Duke or Duchess for their service dog. Duke was the name of his childhood German Shephard who he enjoyed playing with on his family farm in Washington State. The AUSA team is so very happy that Duchess has been paired with Timothy.”
Duchess was about 16 months old when she and Tim met each other in Florida last November, and it was love at first sight, said Tim.
Duchess is trained to be in-tune with his emotions and any changes including his voice tone, and she responds by lovingly circling into him and giving him an immediate sense of calm and gentle love when he’s experiencing stress from the PTSD.
“She’s awesome,” said Tim while playing with Duchess at his cabin in the peaceful, quiet mountains of the North Country on Saturday afternoon. “She’s been great for me.”
PTSD has triggers, explained Tim, and Duchess is trained to respond when Tim experiences a trigger, and she “serves as a trigger barrier in a lot of different ways,” he said. “She’s been very helpful. One of the ways it helps me the most is it trumps the rambling thoughts of war.”
Tim and Duchess go to work at the high school program in Littleton together every day, where she also is a therapeutic presence for students who have experienced trauma, said Tim, adding, “Teaching for me is part of my therapy, as well.”
On saying goodbye Saturday, Tim’s final thought was, “It was an honor to serve.”
