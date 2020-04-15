IRASBURG — The owner of an asphalt plant in Irasburg is appealing a jurisdictional opinion that an upgrade would require an amended Act 250 permit.
But plant owner Jeffrey Hutchins is also applying for that amendment anyway, just in case.
The owner wants to replace and upgrade the asphalt plant on Route 58 in Irasburg.
Hutchins first asked for an opinion whether he needed to seek an Act 250 permit amendment.
District 7 Environmental Commission coordinator Kirsten Sultan said in her opinion Jan. 17 that the upgrade would be a material change to the plant and have potential for significant adverse impact with respect to more than one criteria under Act 250.
The plant did not initially require an air pollution control permit but one was later acquired. The District 7 commission did not review the air pollution control permit and would want a chance, along with parties involved, to look at it, Sultan wrote.
A new air pollution control permit would be needed for the new plant, she wrote.
The new plant is larger and could have a significant visual and traffic impact as well, she stated.
The plant, operational since 2018, has been the subject of complaints over odors as well.
Hutchins appealed the jurisdictional opinion to the Vermont Environmental Court. In a statement to the court, the owner wants to change to new state-of-the-art equipment with better pollution controls, which he believes would not require a permit amendment.
In a March letter to the commission with the application for the permit amendment, Hutchins’s attorney states that the application for a permit amendment that would include the air quality permit is being filed with a reservation of the right to continue to asset that no amendment is required.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.