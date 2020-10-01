IRASBURG — The District 7 Environmental Commission will conduct a site visit at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8 at the asphalt plant on Route 58 near Irasburg village.

The commission, in a memorandum of decision and order issued Thursday, declined to change the time to 7:30 a.m., as requested by several parties in the case.

