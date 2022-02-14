IRASBURG — The Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development has awarded $20,000 to Irasburg in state Municipal Planning Grant funds to develop architectural and engineering plans to address accessibility issues of the town’s Leach Public Library. The town of Irasburg will provide $2,000 in matching funds for the planning project.

“The motto over the door of Leach Library is ‘Free to All’,” said Irasburg Selectboard Chair David Lahar. “But our library is not actually accessible to all. The only way in or out is via a steep set of steps, making it impossible for some in our community to use the library. This generous grant will enable Irasburg to undertake the planning for a project that will open the library to all while preserving the architectural character of this historic building on the Irasburg Common.”

A gift from Orrin A. Leach, who spent his boyhood in Irasburg, provided funds for the library’s construction in 1926. “Municipal Planning Grants help communities accelerate local solutions, energize downtowns, and remove barriers to much-needed resources,” said DHCD Commissioner Josh Hanford.

“Leach Library is one of the landmarks that give Irasburg Common its unique character,” said Judith Jackson, clerk of the Irasburg Planning Commission. “Preserving our historic legacy is important to Irasburg citizens. At the same time, we need to ensure that our library provides a functional 21-century resource for our community. This grant will help us achieve both those goals.”

Awarded annually and administered by DHCD, the Municipal Planning Grant program supports community revitalization and planning initiatives. Since 1998, the program has provided $13 million to 237 cities and towns across Vermont.

