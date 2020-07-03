IRASBURG — Voters in the Irasburg Fire District on July 21 will be asked approve a bond of up to $500,000 to replace a major water main near the village.
This main has been leaking, affecting water pressure, and needs to be replaced, says Prudential Committee President Peter Limon.
The work will complete a major water main project done more than a decade ago in the fire district, with homes and property in and around Irasburg village center, Limon said.
At least half of the cost would be covered by a no-interest state drinking water fund loan, with the hope that there are more grants and loans available to reduce the cost to each user in the district.
As of now the cost per user is expected to add $60 a year to a user’s fees, he said. Grants, if available, would reduce that.
The fire district serves about 100 households with about 200 people, Limon said.
The leaking main is located north of the village on Route 58 and 14 and extends across the Black River. About 1,000 feet of it is very old and was not replaced when water main work in other parts of the district was done in 2009, Limon said.
The leak began last year. It was repaired last August and September, but the leak has been growing, he said.
The problems with pressure will eventually cause a loss of water to users, which could become a health issue for users.
The cost would be $6,250 a year for the entire district over 40 years.
Users currently pay a flat fee quarterly of $105, or $420 a year. If the bond is approved, the users would see their quarterly fee increase by $15 to $120, or go up $60 annually, Limon said.
If the fire district voters do not approve the bond and health concerns develop, he said, at some point the state would come and do the work and then sue the district to pay the bill — without the zero-interest loan.
This fire district is a relatively young municipality, formed in 2009 in order to receive grants and loans for the big water main project.
Initially, it was a private company formed to provide water in the village. Then it became a cooperative before becoming a fire district municipality, Limon said.
The special vote will be held by absentee ballot. Voters in the district can be either mail in or drop off ballots at the town clerk’s office between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. The prudential committee is encouraging voters to use the mail-in option.
The fire district is in the process of sending out ballots to all legal voters.
An informational meeting about the bond request will be held Tuesday, July 14 at 6 p.m. in the Irasburg Town Hall.
Limon said the town hall is big enough to hold the usual number of people who attend fire district meetings and still observe required limits on gatherings and the need to social distance and clean the facility before and after due to the pandemic.
However, if too many people show up, creating an overflow audience, volunteers will be asked to return again the next evening, July 15, for a second informational meeting at 6 p.m. in the town hall.
