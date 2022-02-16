Irasburg Man Charged With Home Improvement Fraud

An Irasburg man has been charged with felony home improvement fraud after he was paid in advance to fix a chimney in Jay.
Shayne Bergeron, 35, pleaded not guilty to the charge on Tuesday in Orleans Superior Court and was released on conditions by Judge Lisa A. Warren.
Vermont State Police say Jay resident Curtis Laramee, 36, paid Bergeron and his company - “Rock Solid Landscaping and Design LLC” - $3,200 in October of 2021 to repair the chimney at his North Jay Road residence.
Orleans Superior Court
“The job will be $3,200,” wrote Bergeron in a text message to Laramee, according to the police report. “The liner materials, door, and mortar, and other materials came to just above two grand. The estimate also includes all crack repair and sealing of chimney outside.”
But Laramee told police that after taking the money Bergeron failed to show up and fix the chimney. Two weeks later, Laramee contacted Bergeron asking when he planned to do the work. Bergeron responded two days later saying he would be there the next day - but he again failed to fix the chimney.
Police say Bergeron kept promising to do the work but then kept coming up with excuses.
Finally, on Nov. 26, 2021, Laramee told Bergeron he wanted his money back but Bergeron failed to do so. Police say Bergeron has a prior criminal record and is on probation.
“Bergeron’s criminal record reflects felony larceny from a person, burglary, assault & robbery w/ a weapon, and burglary into an occupied dwelling convictions on 9/23/2016,” wrote police in their report.
Bergeron is facing a possible sentence of up to three years in prison and a $5,000 fine if convicted.
