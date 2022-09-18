DERBY — A two vehicle accident on Saturday at the intersection of Routes 5 and 114 in Coventry left an Irasburg man with life-threatening injuries.
Preliminary state police investigation revealed Landon Outlaw, 40, of Texas was traveling north on Route 14 when he lost control of his vehicle at the intersection of Route 5. Outlaw traveled over the median and crashed head on into a vehicle operated by Jeremy Weber, 21, of Charleston, who was traveling south on Route 5.
Upon impact Weber’s vehicle became engulfed in flames. Weber, Schneider and Outlaw were pulled from the vehicles by bystanders. Both vehicles sustained major fire damage. Police say alcohol and speed are suspected factors in this crash. Routes 5 and 14 were closed for approximately five hours. Vermont State Police was assisted by Newport Fire Department, Newport Ambulance, Orleans Ambulance and Wrights Towing.
A passenger in Weber’s vehicle, Taylor Schneider, 21, of Irasburg, was taken to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Weber and Outlaw were also transported there with non life-threatening injuries. Both vehicles were totaled.
This investigation is in its early stages and is ongoing. Anyone who directly witnessed the crash is asked to call the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks.
