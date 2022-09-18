DERBY — A two vehicle accident on Saturday at the intersection of Routes 5 and 114 in Coventry left an Irasburg man with life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary state police investigation revealed Landon Outlaw, 40, of Texas was traveling north on Route 14 when he lost control of his vehicle at the intersection of Route 5. Outlaw traveled over the median and crashed head on into a vehicle operated by Jeremy Weber, 21, of Charleston, who was traveling south on Route 5.

