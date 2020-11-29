Irasburg Pastor Questions Health Department

Pastor George Lawson, of New Hope Bible Church in Irasburg

The pastor at the Irasburg church that was the subject of a COVID-19 alert issued Friday questions if the Health Department made a mistake.

On Friday the Health Department issued a press release announcing that an individual who had attended service at the New Hope Bible Church on Nov. 22 had tested positive and that people who attended that service should consider getting tested because of the possible exposure risk.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments