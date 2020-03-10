Kellea Gosselin, 45, of Irasburg, was accused of driving under the influence Feb. 27. According to a report, Gosselin was stopped on US Route 5 after reportedly failing to maintain a lane of travel.
Gosselin was reportedly found to be impaired and arrested for suspicion of DUI. She was transported to the Derby barracks for processing and released on a citation to appear in Orleans County Superior Court March 17.
