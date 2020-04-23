Irasburg Resident Charge With DUI

The report of a fight April 19 on Simino Lane in Irasburg resulted in a charge of driving under the influence for a local resident.
State police from the Derby barracks received a report at approximately 1:32 a.m. of two males fighting in Irasburg. Troopers responded to the area and observed two males driving away from a residence. Troopers stopped the vehicle and identified the operator as Michael Durocher, 31.
Subsequent investigation revealed Durocher was one of the males involved in the fight and was under the influence of alcohol. He was placed under arrest and transported to the barracks for processing. No charges were filed for the reported fight. He’s scheduled to appear in in court in Orleans on May 5.
