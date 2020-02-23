Nicole Nelson, 30, of Irasburg, was reportedly involved in a crash on VT Route 100 in Westfield Feb. 8.

Vermont State Police responded to an incident around 2:20 p.m. and found Nelson allegedly lost control of her vehicle and left the roadway. No injuries were reported, but the vehicle sustained damage to the front end, hood and roof.

