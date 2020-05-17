ISLAND POND — The Island Pond Chamber of Commerce announced that its Friday Night Live concert series and July 4 celebration are being canceled for 2020 due to the COVID-19 crisis.
There are two reasons for this, said the chamber’s Michael Strait, “first being the safety of our staff and attendees. These events draw a minimum of 400 people and upwards of 5,000 for the holiday weekend. The board does not see any way that social distancing could be maintained, nor that events of this size will even be permitted in the near future. Secondly, these events cost $50,000-plus per year to produce, and since most of our sponsors are either closed or operating under limited conditions, there is simply no funding available to risk scheduling events that would end up being canceled.”
The Chamber hopes that if things improve through the summer, some smaller events might be able to be added. In the meantime, “we ask that you support our past sponsors and local businesses that have been severely impacted by the restrictions and closures,” Strait stated. “They need you now more than ever. Please stay safe and remember, we are all in this together.”
Future event information can be found at www.VisitIslandPond.com. If you have questions, contact Strait at The Hearth & Home Country Store 802-723-0470, or Jeanne Gervais at Gervais Ace Hardware 802-723-6138.
