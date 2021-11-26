An Orleans County man has been charged with a felony after he allegedly punched another man in the face multiple times at a party in Charleston last month.
Raymond Santaw, 49, of Island Pond pleaded not guilty in Orleans Superior Court Tuesday to felony aggravated assault and a misdemeanor charge of simple assault and was released on conditions by Judge Howard E. VanBenthuysen.
Vermont state police say they responded on Oct. 2 at 8:36 p.m. to a report of a fight where alcohol was being consumed at 94 Griffin Rd. in Charleston. When they arrived they found Donald Rice, 52, in the back of an ambulance with multiple non-life threatening injures to his face including a bloody nose and a dark blue, swollen-shut left eye. Rice told police he had been assaulted by Santaw and his son, Matthew Santaw, 18.
Orleans Superior Court
But police say the investigation quickly became complicated because Rice made several conflicting statements about what allegedly happened.
And a witness at the scene, identified by police as Andrew Merrill, 21, told troopers he saw part of the confrontation between Rice and Santaw.
“Merrill stated Rice, Raymond and Matthew got into an argument about Healthcare,” wrote VSP Tpr. Anthony Rice in his report. “Merrill stated Rice got angry with Raymond and Matthew and stated ‘Why are you asking me all these f****** questions, I’m gunna rip your f****** head off.’” But Merrill told police he was inside the house on the property when the fight occurred and only saw the aftermath.
The next day police interviewed Raymond Santaw at his residence. He told troopers that Donald Rice was drinking and “running his mouth” and “thought he was 10 foot tall and bullet proof,” according to the report.
Raymond Santaw said the confrontation occurred after Donald Rice threatened his son Matthew.
Matthew Santaw later provided a more detailed account of the alleged incident in which he said he was asking (Donald) Rice about his work when Rice threatened him by saying he would “knock the head right off your shoulders,” according to the police affidavit filed in support of the charges.
“Matthew stated Raymond then told Rice to not talk to his son that way,” said police. “Matthew stated Rice then set his drink down, stood up and stated he would knock Raymond’s head off his shoulders too. Matthew stated Rice walked up to Raymond and pushed him and that’s when Raymond struck Rice in the face.”
Police said there was no indication that Matthew Santaw participated in the fight.
If convicted of both charges, Raymond Santaw faces a possible sentence of up to 16 years in prison $11,000 in fines.
