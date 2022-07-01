An Essex County man accused of beating two people in their home was ordered held without bail by Judge Lisa A. Warren on Friday.
Kevin Guckin, 57, of Brighton, pleaded not guilty in Orleans Superior Court to charges of felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor simple assault. He faces a possible sentence of up to 16 years in prison and $11,000 in fines if convicted. A weight-of-the-evidence hearing will be scheduled.
Guckin is accused of assaulting and injuring Walter Stanton, 59, and Robert Sykes, 67, at their residence on Westmore Road in Charleston on June 17.
Sykes was transported to North Country Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
“I observed Sykes’ face to be covered in dry blood, both of his eyes were a dark purple color and swollen almost completely shut, a laceration starting from above his left eye, down to his nose and his nose was swollen and misplaced,” wrote Vermont State Police Tpr. Logan Miller in his report. “Sykes stated his nose was most likely broken.”
Sykes told police that Guckin had originally arrived at his residence in the afternoon, then left the home but returned later that evening and assaulted him and Stanton.
“Sykes advised this was when Guckin started to attack him when he was on the couch,” wrote Tpr. Miller. “Sykes advised he did not remember much, but he was awake on and off throughout the night and when it became daylight, he realized the extent of his injuries.”
Police said Stanton also had dried blood on his face along with a cut and bruising under his left eye.
Guckin is also facing other criminal charges including unrelated allegations of criminal threatening.
On June 15. Guckin was accused of threatening to kill his neighbors, Linda Herbert, 49, and Neil Yates, 48, at 39 Railroad Street in Brighton.
Responding troopers said Guckin consented to a preliminary breath test and the result showed his blood alcohol content to be .139 percent.
Guckin faces a possible sentence of over two years in prison and $3,000 in fines if convicted on the criminal threatening charges.
