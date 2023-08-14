Island Pond Residents Seek Assurance Of Island Access

The beach on the island at Island Pond. (Contributed photo)

ISLAND POND — The Vermont Land Trust (VLT) recently announced that The Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation (FPR) had secured a contract to purchase the 16-acre island in Island Pond and a small lakeshore parcel from private owners.

The island has been for sale on the open market for several years. If sold to another private owner, there are concerns the island and lakeshore property could be developed or closed to the public.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments