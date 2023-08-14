Island Pond Residents Seek Assurance Of Island Access

ISLAND POND — The Vermont Land Trust (VLT) recently announced that The Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation (FPR) had secured a contract to purchase the 16-acre island in Island Pond and a small lakeshore parcel from private owners.
The island has been for sale on the open market for several years. If sold to another private owner, there are concerns the island and lakeshore property could be developed or closed to the public.
“Members of the community reached out to us with their concerns about the island being sold on the private market, and wondered how the island could be protected,” said Kerry O’Brien, project director for VLT. “We looked at a few options to protect the island but keep it open to the public. Our goal was to find an owner who was willing to manage public use of the island but still care for its special natural resources.”
With this goal in mind, FPR and VLT began exploring the possibility of the island and lakeshore parcel becoming part of Brighton State Park. This would offer year-round public access while protecting the property’s natural features, including a rare Red Pine Forest, and breeding habitat for bald eagles and loons.
In addition, the land would be conserved with VLT through a conservation easement to permanently protect public access and restrict development. The three-acre lakeshore parcel, located off Lake Street on Bay Lane, is a key piece of the project because it provides access to the island and would help staff at Brighton State Park manage the land.
“FPR is excited to partner with the Vermont Land Trust on this special opportunity,” said FPR program manager Gannon Osborn. “Adding the properties to Brighton State Park will offer recreation experiences for the public while protecting the scenic and natural values of the land.”
The land is currently under contract with FPR but more funding is needed to complete the sale and save the island. The cost to buy, conserve and establish a modest stewardship fund for the properties is approximately $1.1 million, the VLT stated.
FPR and VLT have applied for grants from the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board and FPR’s internal funding from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund. If awarded, these two sources will cover approximately 93% of the funds needed for the project. The remaining 7%, or approximately $76,000, would need to be raised through community donations by November 2023.
The community will be able to participate in the process to develop a plan for the properties as part of Brighton State Park. “Public participation and engagement will be an important part of making this project successful,” O’Brien said. The effort has the approval, he added, of the Brighton Select Board, which expressed its support at a meeting in May this year.
“The island is such a special place and valuable resource in our community,” said Ross Stevens, local Island Pond landowner. “Seeing posted signs on the island and then having it listed on the open market was a big concern for me. I think its development was inevitable had VLT and FPR not stepped up to conserve it.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.