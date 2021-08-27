An Island Pond woman has been accused of providing marijuana to a 14-year-old girl.
Hope M. Pray, 42, pleaded not guilty in Essex Superior Court on Aug. 17 to felony delivery of drugs to a minor and a misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Pray was then released on conditions by Judge Michael J. Harris.
Essex Superior Court
According to court documents, Pray is accused by police of allowing minors to have sexual intercourse at her residence and providing the minors with marijuana to smoke and consume in the form of edibles.
The alleged victim told police that she smoked marijuana at Pray’s residence at 190 Derby St. in Island Pond “on at least five occasions prior to engaging in sex” with an older boy.
“She smoked marijuana which may have had an effect on her decision making capabilities,” wrote Essex County Deputy Sheriff Larry Smith in his report.
Police identified the older boy as Jordan Marsh, who was 17 when he met the girl, but is now 18, according to the report.
“Marsh was subsequently charged with sex assault for engaging in sexual intercourse with a person under the age of legal consent,” wrote Deputy Smith.
Pray was released by the court on the conditions that she not contact, abuse or harass the alleged victim in the case, and not furnish a regulated drug including marijuana to anyone under the age of 18.
If convicted of both charges Pray faces a possible sentence of up to seven years in prison and $2,000 in fines.
