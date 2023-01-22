An Island Pond woman has been convicted in Essex Superior Court after creating chaos at the home of her children.
Tammi Hedges, 48, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to drunken driving and an amended charge of reckless endangerment in exchange for a suspended 12-18 month sentence, two years of probation and $454 in court surcharges.
Vermont State Police said in court documents they were called to 25 E Brighton Road in Island Pond on Dec. 6, 2022, for a report that Hedges had arrived driving drunk and had smashed her truck into her son’s Jeep and was trying to run him over.
Essex Superior Court
When troopers arrived, Hedges was already gone but family members told police that when Tammi first arrived she started yelling at her son Garett Letourneau, 20, and throwing all of his tools in the garage all over the place and in the driveway.
“I observed there to be multiple wrenches, sockets and a tool case to be scattered just in front of the garage door,” wrote Tpr. Logan Miller in his report. “Garett advised he then got into his Jeep to block the driveway so Tammi could not get up to his residence where his brothers and sisters were. “Garett stated Tammi rammed his jeep multiple times in the driveway with Garett inside the vehicle.”
Letourneau told police he then got out of the Jeep and started walking up the driveway.
“At this time Tammi was able to get her truck past the jeep and Tammi attempted to run him over while driving up to the residence,” wrote Tpr. Miller. “Garett advised Tammi was drunk during this encounter.”
Police said Hedges drove to the house, got out of the truck and struck family members. Hedges was also accused of grabbing a trash can that was on the porch and “throwing it all over the place,” according to the report.
Police say Hedges then left the scene and on her way down the driveway she hit the Jeep again - which was later determined to be totaled.
Police then went to Hedge’s residence, arrested her and took her the Derby barracks for processing.
“While processing Tammi Hedges for her charges, I advised Tammi I needed her to sign her citation to acknowledge I read her the court date and time,” wrote Tpr. Miller. “Tammi advised she was ‘Too drunk to sign.’”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.