ISLAND POND — An elderly Island Pond woman has died from injuries she received in an accident in Derby on May 19, Vermont State Police reported Wednesday.
Ouida Testut, 87, died Sunday evening at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H., state police stated.
She was behind the wheel of a 2014 Chrysler 200 at 2:50 p.m. May 19 when her east-bound vehicle went off Vermont Route 105 to the right and into a culvert near the intersection with Bushey Hill Road, police said.
The vehicle was totally destroyed, police said. There were no passengers.
Testut was taken by Newport Ambulance to North Country Hospital in Newport City and then was transported to Dartmouth-Hitchcock, police said.
“It did not appear as though speed was a factor in the cause of the crash,” Trooper Jeff Ferrier reported Tuesday.
Road conditions were clear and dry.
The investigation is ongoing.
