Soon blocks will drop and clocks will stop, making winners of good guessers in area ice out contests.
The local temperature dipped close to zero this weekend, but this week’s forecast predicts mid-50s, and when spring is in the air, the days of Northeast Kingdom lake ice are numbered.
Taking advantage of the annual certainty that the ice will melt sometime are area groups offering fundraising contests. Simple mechanisms that connect blocks to clocks are placed on the ice. People are encouraged to guess when the block becomes too heavy for the thinning ice to support and falls through. That moment stops the clock and whoever has guessed closest to the time wins half the proceeds from ticket sales, with the other half going to the organization holding the contest.
Among the local contests, the one on Joe’s Pond in West Danville has had the longest run. It is a fundraising event that benefits the Joe’s Pond Association. The group uses the money for a summertime fireworks display and to support efforts to maintain water quality of the lake. The contest began in 1988 and has become popular; guesses often surpass 12,000.
“In spite of the turmoil of the Covid-19 pandemic this past year, the Joe’s Pond Ice Out contest will take place again this spring,” noted Joe’s Pond Association member, Michelle Walker. “Though there are currently few signs that spring is near, this event gives locals hope that there will be summer on Joe’s Pond again this year.”
The Lake Harvey Association is selling tickets for its 2021 contest. The block, wooden platform and flag are in place on Harvey’s Lake in West Barnet. Association Vice President Jackie Sprague said in an email that the flag makes the mechanism visible to snowmobile riders and people out fishing.
The association’s first contest was in 1993, but records show ice out dates were noted all the way back to the 1940s. Ice went out on April 30 in 1946 and on March 23 in 1947.
The fundraiser is a 50/50 contest, with winner taking half the ticket sale money and the association keeping the other half to support the lake’s annual July fireworks display.
The Newport Parks & Recreation contest on Lake Memphremagog is in its seventh year. Organizers get creative with the on-ice mechanism, introducing a different “mascot” every year. This year it’s a cartoon penguin with a snorkel, flippers and a swimming mask. Mac McKenny, parks foreman, made it.
“The facade can be seen from the Causeway bridge and stands steadfast through snowstorms, wind and rain until the ice beneath finally gives way to the early warmth of spring,” the parks website notes.
Like the other contests, the Memphremagog event is a 50/50 split, with the winner usually pocketing between $2,000 to $3,000.
Last year’s winner, a Lyndonville resident, won $1,244.50. Laura Smith, parks recreation coordinator, said the lower amount than usual is due to the earlier ice out date of March 20. With a ticket deadline of April 1, a lot of potential sales were lost.
The parks and recreation department will direct its half of ticket sales to the Gardner Memorial Park Playground & Splashpad Project. A project fundraising goal of $598,000 is within sight. Over $473,732 has been raised through donations, grants and fundraisers.
Harvey’s Lake Contest Details
Ticket purchase deadline: March 17
Ticket cost: $2 per guess
Tickets sold locally: West Barnet Quick Stop
Tickets online: www.lakeharvey.net (Click on “Quick Links”); print and mail to: Lake Harvey Association, PO Box 86, Barnet, VT 05821
Recent ice out history: 2020 — April 6 at 12:14 p.m.; 2019 — April 21 at 7:07 p.m.; 2018 — April 24 at 5:02 p.m.
Joe’s Pond Contest Details
Ticket purchase deadline: April 1
Ticket cost: $1 per guess
Tickets sold locally: Danville — Azalea Sun, Bentley’s Bakery, Larrabee’s Building Supply, Marty’s First Stop; Cabot — Cabot Village Store, Harry’s Hardware; St. Johnsbury Center — Center Tower, Dimick Auto Sales; St. Johnsbury — Aubuchon Hardware; West Danville — Hastings Store.
Tickets online: www.joespondvermont.com
Recent ice out history: 2020 — April 15 at 6:07 a.m.; 2019 — April 25 at 5:39 a.m.; 2018 — May 4 at 11:27 a.m.
Lake Memphremagog Contest Details
Ticket purchase deadline: April 1
Ticket cost: $3 per guess; $5 for two tickets; $10 for five tickets
Tickets sold locally: Newport — Pick & Shovel, Azur’s Liquor Store, Gardner Park Skate Shack, Hoagies Pizza and Pasta, Jimmy Kwik Store, West Side Market & Deli, Newport Parks & Recreation.
Tickets online: www.newportrecreation.org
Recent ice out history: 2020 — March 20 at 8:53 p.m.; 2019 — April 13 at 11:07 a.m.; 2018 — April 10 at 11:38 a.m.
