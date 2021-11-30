ST. JOHNSBURY — It’s been 696 days since a resident was housed at 10 Eastern Ave. That ends today with the opening of the restored New Avenue building.
Representatives of Summit Properties will greet the first of the new tenants this morning welcoming them into a building that has gone through a multi-million dollar transformation in the last 21 months.
Getting people into the new apartments is a significant moment of project success.
“We have watched the transformation of this building over the last 21 months into the gem we know it could be again,” said RuralEdge Executive Director Patrick Shattuck in an email, “and that is remarkably rewarding. The addition of residents, however, and the ability to see the transformative impact of stable, affordable housing that is truly beautiful on the lives of our neighbors, families and friends who will call New Avenue home is an even greater reward.”
The building is a condominium; the residential condominium is owned by New Avenue Housing Limited Partnership. Rural Edge and Evernorth (formerly Housing Vermont) are the managing general partners of the Partnership. The commercial space is owned by New Depot Square Commercial Properties, LLC; the managing member is Kingdom Development Company.
The building’s renovation, envisioned by Duncan Wisniewski Architects Bob Duncan and Taryn Barrett, a St. Johnsbury Academy alumna, and executed by Bread Loaf Corporation with the help of several subcontractors transformed a significantly degraded building into three upper floors of residential units with the ground floor for commercial tenants.
As recently as last spring Breadloaf believed the building would be ready for occupancy by September. The installation of a new, much larger elevator led to multiple delays. The final inspection deeming the elevator fit for service happened on Monday.
John Hunt, director of property management and compliance for Summit, said the plan is to move as many as 17 people into their new homes in the next three days. The hope is that all 40 apartments will be occupied by the end of the year.
Summit Properties is managing the residential space. It also owns and manages the St. Johnsbury House.
Not since Jan. 3, 2020, has someone lived at the property. Back then the space was known as Depot Square Apartments.
The renamed New Avenue is in recognition of the building’s original name “New Avenue Hotel.” The building was constructed in 1897. It opened in January 1898. It replaced the original Avenue House that was destroyed by fire on Jan. 26, 1896.
