BURLINGTON, VT – With cases already reported in the state, flu season is upon us and Vermont health officials say now is the time for everyone 6 months and older to get their annual flu vaccine. It takes about two weeks for full protection from the vaccine to kick in, making it a just-in-time step as people prepare for holiday travel and family gatherings.
“Getting a flu shot is the best protection we have against the serious risks of flu illness,” said Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD. “The vaccine markedly lowers the risk of illness, hospitalizations and deaths related to the flu. Preventing the flu also means avoiding extra doctor visits and missed days of work and school.”
