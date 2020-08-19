It Takes A Village:New, Fully Accessible Playground Goes Up Fast In Littleton

The new playground at Remich Park is going up fast, after 30 volunteers turned out on Monday to begin the installation. All equipment is expected to be installed by today. It will also be the the first fully accessible playground at Remich Park, available to those with disabilities. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON — Tuesday morning’s sudden, hard rain didn’t deter the dozens of volunteers turning out to help install the new playground at Remich Park.

It’s going up fast — installation on the $200,000 playground began on Monday and all equipment is expected to be up by today.

