J.A. McDonald Agrees to Pay $637,500 to Settle Allegations Of ‘Deficient Bridgework’

Lyndon construction company, J.A. McDonald, Inc., has agreed to pay $637,500 to settle allegations that it removed reinforcing steel from concrete while working on federally-funded bridge projects on Route 279 in Bennington and Interstate 91 in Guilford between 2008 and 2010.
“Public infrastructure projects in the United States must be constructed with care and diligence,” stated Acting United States Attorney Jonathan A. Ophardt in a press release issued on Monday afternoon. “When contractors recklessly disregard public safety and squander tax dollars, the United States Attorney’s Office will aggressively investigate and hold them accountable.”
The government says J.A. McDonald employees took steps to conceal the alterations from the Vermont Agency of Transportation (AOT).
The United States and the State of Vermont contend that, because of the misconduct, AOT unwittingly paid J.A. McDonald for “deficient bridgework” and in turn, presented false claims to the Federal Highway Administration for the reimbursement of the federal money.
J.A. McDonald has also agreed to adopt a comprehensive “Ethics and Compliance Code” and a “Quality Assurance/Quality Control Program” as part of the settlement.
The company has also agreed to appoint a Corporate Compliance Officer and retain an “Independent Monitor” who will conduct on-site and unannounced inspections of the company’s work on all federally-funded contracts, according to the press release.
But the settlement is not an admission of liability by J.A. McDonald.
“The claims settled in this matter are allegations only; there has been no judicial determination of liability,” reads the government’s press release.
State officials have previously said that while the investigation into J.A.McDonald’s bridge work did corroborate the allegations, the alterations of steel supports did not present immediate safety concerns.
The allegations became public in August of 2019 after a tip was received from a whistleblower.
At that time, J.A. McDonald president, Eric Boyden, released a statement saying the alleged Bennington and Guilford bridge issues occurred when the company was under different ownership.
But according to the Department of Justice, J.A. McDonald and Boyden paid $270,000 in 2017 to resolve allegations that the company violated the federal false claims act relating to a 2014 bridge construction project on Vermont Route 116 in Bristol, Vt.
The government alleged that J.A. McDonald presented false claims for payment to the United States in connection with the construction of a two-span bridge. The settlement resolved allegations that company employees intentionally altered critical bridge components resulting in the bridge no longer conforming to safety standards and that company employees tried to hide the alterations, according to public documents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.