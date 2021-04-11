Jackson Sisters Donate To Restorative Justice Center

Sisters Harper Jackson (grade 3) and Carly Jackson (Kindergarten) decided to collect the family’s loose change and extra dollars. They have been saving since January and made a list of organizations that they’d like to see get these donations. The Community Restorative Justice Center is their first organization. Harper showed director Susan Cherry all of the items in the bags. “We have shampoo, toothpaste and some really pretty bags.” “They are going to people who are homeless and people just getting out of jail” added Carly. Cherry and Reentry Coordinator Sue Russell accepted these gifts, assured the girls the donation would be appreciated, and thanked them for their generosity and caring of others.
