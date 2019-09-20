Jail Time For Gilman Man Following Multi-charge Plea Agreement

Thomas Sline appears for arraignment in Caledonia Superior Court in February 2019. He was sentenced for multiple crimes this week. (File photo by Todd Wellington)

A Gilman man pleaded guilty to multiple charges including a felony assault in which he was armed with a baseball bat and a knife.

Thomas Sline, 39, was sentenced this week to jail for a minimum of two years and a maximum of eight years for his crimes. He will be credited for time already served since February when he was jailed for lack of $50,000 bail after being arrested for assaulting Christina Chamberlain, of Dalton, N.H.

