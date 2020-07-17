Jailed Defendant In Quarantine Can’t Connect To Court Hearing

ST. JOHNSBURY — More than a dozen people gathered virtually for Jason Fournier’s Essex Superior Court hearing on Friday, but Fournier’s quarantine status in jail led to a communication breakdown.
What was scheduled as a morning-long hearing to consider matters related to Fournier, including his hold without bail status at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury, ended in about an hour with a decision to postpone. The majority of the hour was focused on trying to connect with Fournier in the jail.
Attorneys, people from probation and parole and several witnesses all called in to the court’s Webex video conference meeting set to begin at 9 a.m. on Friday. Precautions and restrictions related to COVID-19 in the court system has limited in-person court hearings. The only people in the courtroom at the Caledonia County courthouse Friday were Judge Michael Harris, a court officer, a court clerk and a reporter.
The hearing was to address a few things related to Fournier, all with implications on whether he would be free or stay in jail. Essex County State’s Attorney was set to argue that Fournier should continue to be held without bail and he lined up several people he said would validate his argument.
“They’re all united in the belief that Jason Fournier is a liar and will take off if he’s let out,” said Illuzzi after the hearing.
The hearing was also supposed to address a fugitive from justice petition by Caledonia County Deputy State’s Attorney Maria Byford.
Fournier faces eight pending charges out of Essex County, including felony charges of burglary and grand larceny. He also has criminal convictions from Caledonia County and is wanted in New Hampshire for a burglary at TJ’s Truck Stop in Lancaster in June 2019. The fugitive from justice petition is connected to the truck stop burglary.
The hearing plan fell apart because Fournier could not make a decent connection with the court proceeding. The prison in St. Johnsbury has a special room with a computer through which jailed defendants can engage in court hearings, but Fournier is not allowed access until he spends 14 days in quarantine and a coronavirus test proves negative. Any inmate brought in from the street must be quarantined.
Fournier was taken to the prison on Monday after an arrest warrant was issued. He’s accused of walking away from his curfew address at the Colonnade Inn in Lyndonville after removing the GPS monitor placed on him by officers of probation and parole.
Because the dedicated computer room was unavailable for Fournier an effort was made to try to connect him to the court proceeding over the phone. He first tried calling his attorney Laura Wilson, who was logged into the Webex conference. She put her cell phone on speaker, but Fournier said he could not hear the judge. The next attempt was Fournier trying to call into the meeting, but that failed due to poor cell reception.
Adding to the communication complications were connected callers who hadn’t muted their phone and had a lot of background noise nearby. Barking dogs could be heard. At several points, Judge Harris encouraged non-speaking callers to mute their phones.
One issue that was resolved because it could happen without Fournier involved was a subpoena by Illuzzi to compel probation and parole to provide records related to their investigation of Fournier’s departure from the motel room and his discarding the GPS tracker.
Illuzzi had asked P&P officers for records to include photos of the tracker in the bathtub and a prescription bottle. Both things were referenced in the officers’ affidavit. Illuzzi wanted photographic evidence to support his case. The P&P office refused and said it couldn’t share the records without a court order.
Judge Harris gave the order on Friday and the records were released.
No new hearing date was set for Fournier. The last day of Fournier’s quarantine is July 27.
