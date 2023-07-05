Jailed Lyndon Man Accused Of Felony Assault Needs ‘Responsible Adult’ To Free Him
Alan Tanguay

A Lyndon man remains in jail following not guilty pleas in court on Wednesday to seven charges related to alleged behavior toward his ex-girlfriend on Sunday night.

Alan Tanguay, 31, appeared in Caledonia Superior Court for arraignment wearing restraints. He was escorted into the courtroom by Caledonia County Sheriff’s Dept. deputies.

