Jailed Lyndon Man Accused Of Felony Assault Needs ‘Responsible Adult’ To Free Him

A Lyndon man remains in jail following not guilty pleas in court on Wednesday to seven charges related to alleged behavior toward his ex-girlfriend on Sunday night.
Alan Tanguay, 31, appeared in Caledonia Superior Court for arraignment wearing restraints. He was escorted into the courtroom by Caledonia County Sheriff’s Dept. deputies.
The deputies transported Tanguay to the courthouse from the Northeast Correctional Complex, where he had been lodged for lack of $2,500 bail since Monday. They later drove him back to jail after the arraignment as Judge Justin Jiron decided Tanguay couldn’t be trusted to live lawfully on his own.
The judge ruled that Tanguay must stay in jail until someone responsible agrees to watch over him and monitor his ability to abide by several conditions of release.
Tanguay was arrested by Vermont State Police on Monday after Trooper Kyle Fecher responded to a complaint from a woman who identified herself as Tanguay’s ex-girlfriend. The woman reported that Tanguay had broken into her apartment on East Street in Lyndon Sunday night and assaulted her.
She told police that Tanguay was drunk and making inappropriate advances. She said she told him “no” and to leave “multiple times.”
Tanguay got angry, she said, and “at one point he had her pinned against the kitchen counter and she was so terrified for her life that she almost grabbed a knife.”
His alleged behavior also included unwanted touching.
She said she was able to force him out of the front door, but he went to a bedroom window and re-entered the residence. It wasn’t until after she locked herself in another room and called the police that Tanguay left, motoring away on a moped, she said.
The criminal allegations against Tanguay from Sunday include several offenses connected to previous allegations. On March 7, Judge Jiron imposed a curfew on Tanguay and an order he not abuse or harass his ex-girlfriend. Five weeks later on April 18, in another appearance before Judge Jiron, Tanguay was ordered not to drive and not consume alcohol to the point “it interferes with your health or welfare.”
His alleged behavior on Sunday led to four violations of those conditions of release. Additionally, he is charged with unlawful trespass into his ex’s residence and two counts of assault, both felonies. One of the assault charges relates to a prior conviction of domestic assault from 2016.
Serving as prosecutor, Deputy State’s Attorney Tom Paul reminded the court of all the conditions previously imposed on Tanguay and asked for a new one: the requirement that a responsible adult takes custody of him before he can go free from jail. He also asked that the previous requirement that Tanguay not abuse or harass his ex-girlfriend be bolstered to an order that Tanguay have no contact with her.
The judge agreed with those requests but failed to support Paul’s request that a $10,000 bail be imposed.
Tanguay’s public defender, Jen Cleveland, challenged the bail request telling the court that Tanguay is not likely to flee the area to avoid the justice system.
“He has zero failures to appear (in court) on his record,” she said. “Additionally, he’s lived here his entire life, has three kids who reside here. His mother and father are local” and he is employed locally.
She argued that a decision to impose bail based on the number of charges puts too much power in the hands of the state “since they can just overcharge as they have done here.”
Cleveland told the judge that Tanguay could not financially post bail.
The judge imposed a $1,000 bail.
Following the arraignment on the new charges, a violation of probation hearing was held. Tanguay was found guilty by a jury last fall of eluding a law enforcement officer, excessive speed, drunken driving, attempting to impede a public officer and two counts of reckless endangerment.
Tanguay denied the violation.
Deputy State’s Attorney Maria Byford asked the judge to hold Tanguay without bail on the probation violation.
Judge Jiron refused the request and said Tanguay would remain in jail only as long as it takes to find a responsible adult to take him.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.