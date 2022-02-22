Jailed Orleans County Man Dies In His Cell

A Northeast Kingdom man jailed for charges connected to an alleged 2019 assault of a vulnerable adult died in his cell on Tuesday morning.
Raymond Gadreault, 73, was being held in Southern State Correctional Center in Springfield on bail originating out of Orleans County Superior Court, where Gadreault faced multiple charges, including an allegation that he assaulted a 40-year-old man who was intellectually and developmentally disabled.
Vermont State Police were told of Gadreault’s death about 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday. Det. Sgt. Daniel Hall reported on the subsequent investigation. While making the rounds to the cells, Det. Sgt. Hall noted, Southern State staff discovered Gadreault, who had his own cell, was experiencing some kind of medical issue. Medical staff responded and unsuccessfully tried to resuscitate him.
“The incident is not considered suspicious and it appears that Gadreault died of natural/medical causes,” noted Det. Sgt. Hall.
Gadreault’s incarceration followed an Orleans court order in October 2021 to hold him on $10,000 bail. The decision was in part made based on Judge Lisa Warren’s sense that Gadreault posed a risk of trying to flee justice. He was before the judge for an arraignment on felony escape charges after being accused of fleeing a home detention order in August 2021.
The Orleans Superior Court contact with Gadreault began in 2019 when he was living in Coventry. He was charged with aggravated domestic assault in the first degree and aggravated assault of a vulnerable adult, both felonies, and cruelty to a person in the custody of another, a misdemeanor. Gadreault was serving as the man’s caregiver. Among the allegations against Gadreault was that he caused sores on the victim’s hands by pressing a lit cigarette against the skin.
Gadreault was initially held in jail for lack of $75,000, but during a bail hearing in December 2019, a home detention plan was accepted by Judge Robert Bent, who ordered Gadreault to abide by a 24-hour curfew at his home.
The plan seemed to be working until August 2021 when he was arrested in Virginia. On Aug. 18, 2021, state police from the Royalton, Vt. barracks had alerted the public that Gadreault had escaped from his court-ordered home detention status. Troopers had found a GPS tracking monitor Gadreault was ordered to wear on his ankle at the Interstate 89 rest area in Randolph, Vt. He had reportedly cut the unit off, leaving it at the rest area. Virginia State Police found him a day later based on details provided by Vermont authorities in a national database.
Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett then had Gadreault extradited back to Vermont for prosecution of the original assault crimes and the new escape charges. Those charges were pending at the time of Gadreault’s death.
