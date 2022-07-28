Jailhouse Calls Lead To Alleged Contract Killer’s Laptop

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of Danville resident Greg Davis four years ago and one has already pleaded guilty.
But the FBI’s investigation into the case continues with three search warrant requests filed this month including one based on recorded jailhouse phone calls by the alleged contract killer, Jerry Banks, 34.
Banks, who is facing a federal kidnapping charge, was arrested on April 6 by federal agents in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. The next day, the FBI searched Banks’ residence in Fort Garland, Colorado.
“I have reviewed certain jail calls between Banks and a friend of his, AM, that took place after Banks’ arrest,” wrote FBI Special Agent Patrick Hanna in his July 7 application for a search warrant. “From the jail calls, I learned that AM was asked to take custody of a laptop Banks had been using in Yellowstone that was not seized by law enforcement at the time of Banks’ arrest.”
The FBI says that during one of the recorded jail calls on May 15, Banks asked AM whether it looked like the feds had searched his room.
“AM responded ‘yes,’” wrote Agent Hanna. “Banks said that he guessed that the feds took his laptop. AM told Banks that AM had the laptop. Banks said ‘no shit, ok.’”
On June 16, Agent Hanna served “AM” with a grand jury subpoena directing him to produce Banks’ black Acer laptop computer.
According to court documents, AM complied with the subpoena and turned over the laptop to Agent Hanna. AW also told Agent Hanna that Banks had asked him to take custody of the computer.
“I believe that the laptop was possessed by Banks during the time the murder scheme was being planned and executed and that it contains evidence,” wrote Agent Hanna.
DNA Search
Agent Hanna also requested a search warrant to obtain DNA evidence from Banks.
“I make this affidavit in support of an application for a warrant to search and seize buccal DNA samples from Jerry Banks,” wrote Agent Hanna in the application filed on July 22.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, The FBI took swabs of Davis’ hands after he was killed, to obtain the DNA of his killer.
Six swabs were taken from Davis’ left hand which were analyzed by the Vermont Forensic Laboratory. The DNA profile of the swabs matched the profile of Greg Davis. But the forensic lab also found another piece of DNA from an unknown individual.
“I believe that such a comparison is likely to produce probative evidence of the crimes,” wrote Agent Hanna. “Because a match between a DNA standard from Banks and the profiles obtained from Davis’s body would tend to show that Banks was present at the scene of the murder of Davis.”
The FBI has said in court documents that Banks posed as a federal agent to kidnap Davis on Jan. 6, 2018, and that they also believe Banks killed Davis. Davis was found the next day hand-cuffed and dead from multiple gunshot wounds in a snowbank near 1648 Peacham Road in Barnet.
iPhone Search
Agent Hanna also filed a third search warrant this month to search a gray Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max previously possessed by suspect Berk Eratay, 35, of Nevada, who has been charged with racketeering and murder in connection with the death of Davis.
The phone was seized from a friend of Eratay’s identified as “HK” on June 16. Agent Hanna filed a warrant application on July 7 looking for data on the phone related to Davis and to communications involving Banks, Eratay, alleged murder-for-hire mastermind Serhat Gumrukcu, 39, of Los Angeles, Gumrukcu’s brother, Murat Gumrukcu and Aron Lee Ethridge, 42, of Nevada.
Ethridge recently entered into a plea agreement with federal prosecutors to settle the kidnapping charge pending against him. He pleaded guilty last week to charges in U.S. District Court and has a sentencing hearing scheduled for Dec. 2.
According to court documents, Ethridge acted as a middleman in the alleged murder-for-hire plan by hiring Banks, 34, to kill Davis after Serhat Gumrukcu became concerned Davis would report him to the FBI and accuse him of committing fraud in their business partnership. Murat Gumrukcu has not been charged in connection with the murder of Davis.
