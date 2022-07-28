Jailhouse Calls Lead To Alleged Contract Killer’s Laptop
Buy Now

In this file photo from Jan. 8, 2018, a Vermont State Trooper speaks to a homeowner near an area on Peacham Road in Barnet where the body of Gregory Davis found. Authorities have charged a man in connection with Davis's death. (Photo by Dana Gray)

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of Danville resident Greg Davis four years ago and one has already pleaded guilty.

But the FBI’s investigation into the case continues with three search warrant requests filed this month including one based on recorded jailhouse phone calls by the alleged contract killer, Jerry Banks, 34.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments