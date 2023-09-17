BARNET — Saturday marked the 25th anniversary of the annual JAKES youth outdoor sports event at the Bunnell Camp.
North Country Longspurs President Rocky Bunnell welcomed about 120 youths, their families, and instructors including Boy Scouts and leaders to his preserve of pristine land to teach skills from hiking and building campfires to archery, rifle shooting, knot-tying and more.
Bunnell, riding the forest on a 4-wheeler helping to manage the event, was all smiles as the celebration of youth outdoor sportsmanship - with an emphasis on teaching both conservation and safety - got underway. He was presented with a plaque honoring his work on behalf of the youth program for a quarter century.
The North Country Longspurs is a chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) and the JAKES event is a NWTF program.
JAKES stands for Juniors Acquiring Knowledge, Ethics and Skills.
At the camp, located off County Hill Road in Passumpsic, the morning got underway with the first event of the day: a fishing tournament at Bunnell Pond, freshly stocked with Brook and Rainbow Trout.
Samuel Melendez, 11, of Barnet, said he had hoped to make it to last year’s event, but didn’t, and was happy to be participating at the fishing tournament.
Later, Samuel had earplugs in as he was watching youths fire off rifles toward the woods, as the youths learned safety protocols for shooting from experienced outdoorsmen; his dad brought him to the JAKES event and was capturing photos of his son enjoying the special outdoor education day.
As the fish were quickly reeled in to delighted young casters, they were taken in buckets and nets and weighed in to see who the tournament champ would be.
Announcements were made by Randy Gibson, who noted that in addition to this year’s JAKES event marking its silver anniversary, the NWTF is celebrating its 50th anniversary.
It turned out to be a 14” fish caught by Trystin Hall of Sutton, who was asked to come up to the porch of the rustic cabin to be congratulated; last year’s winner was also a girl, it was announced, and later in the day’s events, Addie Ward of Monroe, NH, was presented with her winning fish mounted to take home, said Colleen Racenet with North Country Longspurs.
The fish was mounted by Taxidermist Buddy Lapierre.
Fish that were undersized were caught and released, while those of legal size were put in freezer bags with the youths’ names on them and tucked into coolers to take home later.
After the fishing event, NWTF New England District Biologist Matt DiBona and Regional Director Carter Heath spoke briefly, marking the 25th anniversary of the youth outdoor education and outreach event.
They thanked Bunnell for his generous role in making the JAKES tradition possible, noting it is unique in how long it has been running for the benefit of teaching youths in the region skills they will use for a lifetime.
Bunnell stood on the camp porch as he was given a round of applause.
Of the JAKES event, DiBona said, “It’s a generational event,” noting that the Bunnell Camp site for the JAKES event for 25 years running is unique,” … It’s remarkable.”
The work put in by the club to teach the outdoors skills to the next generation is important, he said. “It’s a great group.”
Members of other NWTF clubs, which the North Country Longspurs is also a a member of, attended the event, and volunteers, many of whom have seen their kids go through the JAKES events, and who are now adults, continue to help out at the annual tradition, among them Colleen and Craig Racenet of Danville.
Colleen Racenet and volunteer Mary Corey helped at the entry as registrants arrived and were given T shirts and information including maps and their group names: fox, deer, squirrel, raccoon, turkey, falcons, hawks, elk, bears, Catamount, wolves, eagles and lynx.
Those animal group names first had their photos taken by Craig Racenet, the event’s photographer and then they followed their leaders to their first learning stations.
Corey and her husband Tim, of Wells River, have been longtime volunteers at the annual JAKES event, “Tim has always been interested in the outdoors,” she said. Much of the work the club does is around habitat and the volunteers work “to get kids interested in the outdoors,” she said.
During the year, banquets are held to raise money to help pay for the big day, she said.
A demonstration on trapping was given by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife staff.
Wildlife biologist Chris Bernier and the department’s Commissioner, Chris Herrick, and his friendly dog Lucy, welcomed the JAKES participants with a table set up near the First Aid area, which was run by Barnet Fire & Rescue volunteer Kirsten Nutter, who was an EMT for 12 years and continues to volunteer with the town’s fire department.
For the Fish and Wildlife Commissioner, it was his first time at at JAKES event in Barnet.
“I’ve been hearing about it from my staff. I always wanted to make it,” he said, and this past weekend, he did. The department supports the JAKES event which teaches important skills to youths, he said, stressing that the “ethical use of thee lands and safe hunting” is paramount, and the emphasis on conservation and respect for the outdoors cannot be understated.
Herrick said, “We acquire a lot of land and restore it back to the way it was,” stressing that habitat restoration in Vermont is chief among the Fish and Wildlife Department’s priorities.
On the map for the JAKES event on Saturday, the logo for the annual celebration uses these three words: Conserve. Hunt. Share.
Jessie Toney of Monroe, NH, was at the event with her dad, Norman Stevenson of West Barnet and her two children, Georgia, 9, and Evan, 7. It was their first time at the JAKES program.
“We’ve been hearing about it, and a lot of their friends were doing it,” she said.
Pointing to her dad, Toney said, “He’s the hunter and the fisherman.”
Asked if he was pleased his grand kids were learning outdoors skills and how to use them safely, Stevenson smiled and said, “You bet! This is great for the whole safety aspect.”
Colleen Racenet said of the annual JAKES event, “The priority of the event is to teach youth safe handling of hunting and outdoor equipment and teaching them outdoor skills.”
Groups were offered instruction by age groups.
The JAKES program at Bunnell Camp in Barnet has won national and regional awards from the NWTF. It is offered with a support from the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife, the state NWTF chapter, the regional NWTF staff and local businesses.
The event’s sponsors were thanked on a sign at Bunnell Camp; more information can be found at www.northcountrylongspurs.org
