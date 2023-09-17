BARNET — Saturday marked the 25th anniversary of the annual JAKES youth outdoor sports event at the Bunnell Camp.

North Country Longspurs President Rocky Bunnell welcomed about 120 youths, their families, and instructors including Boy Scouts and leaders to his preserve of pristine land to teach skills from hiking and building campfires to archery, rifle shooting, knot-tying and more.

