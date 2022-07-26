James Gardiner Appointed As New Deputy Police Chief

James Gardiner is the new deputy police chief at the Littleton Police Department. (Contributed image)

LITTLETON — Following the June 30 retirement of former Deputy Littleton Police Chief Chris Tyler, 15-year Littleton Police Department veteran James Gardiner has been promoted as his successor.

The appointment of Gardiner, formerly a police captain, and LPD’s reorganization that includes a new staff sergeant, new sergeant, and new patrol officer, was announced during the Littleton Select Board’s meeting on Monday.

