James Gardiner Appointed As New Deputy Police Chief

LITTLETON — Following the June 30 retirement of former Deputy Littleton Police Chief Chris Tyler, 15-year Littleton Police Department veteran James Gardiner has been promoted as his successor.
The appointment of Gardiner, formerly a police captain, and LPD’s reorganization that includes a new staff sergeant, new sergeant, and new patrol officer, was announced during the Littleton Select Board’s meeting on Monday.
LPD Chief Paul Smith is appointing Gardiner to the second-in-command as part of the department’s succession plan, said Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason.
“He’ll basically be overseeing the operations division, similar to Chris Tyler,” said Gleason.
The promotion of Gardiner does not need a board vote because it’s an internal administrative change that carries no impact on the budget, he said.
Gardiner, who served five years on active duty in the U.S. Army and five years in the New Hampshire Army National Guard and who was twice deployed to support Operation Iraqi Freedom, joined LPD in July 2007.
He is a certified instructor for the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) program at Lakeway Elementary School and Daisy Bronson Middle School.
Regarding the position of deputy police chief, Smith on Tuesday said LPD fosters programs that prepare and train leaders for such roles in the community.
“Our succession planning is based on the officer’s ability to lead not through attrition,” he said. “Jim Gardiner is an excellent example of this strategy. He is a great leader at the department and in the community, who represents the definition of integrity and ethics. I look forward to working with him as he takes over the role of deputy chief.”
In addition to Gardiner’s promotion, LPD Sgt. David Wentworth, who was first hired as a Littleton police officer in 2010 and was made sergeant in 2020, has now been promoted to staff sergeant.
Gleason, citing a memo from Smith, said no current LPD sergeants will be appointed to the now-vacant captain’s position until proper professional development and training have been completed.
For another position, an effort to fill a vacancy on LPD’s supervisory team, a sergeant’s exam was conducted on June 24.
Two LPD master patrol officers applied.
On Tuesday, the sergeant’s position was filled by former master patrol officer James Hamel.
“Both candidates did extremely well in their assessment,” said Gleason.
The town also authorized the hiring of new patrol officers to fill three vacancies that came as a result of an additional retirement and a recent termination, said Gleason.
One position will be filled by full-time LPD patrol officer Jordan Bergeron, who was given a conditional employment offer as a qualified officer candidate and has not yet gone to the state police academy.
“Provided there are no issues, the chief hopes [the department] will be fully staffed by December of 2022,” said Gleason. “This should have no impact on the budget because we budgeted as if each position is filled year-round.”
Gleason spoke to the wider challenge of finding qualified police officers to fill positions, a challenge that extends well beyond Littleton.
“The candidate pool is extremely limited on both the state and national levels,” he said.
Tyler, formerly an LPD captain, was promoted several years ago to the newly created deputy chief’s position, which was put in place to have a stronger succession plan at the police department.
Tyler served LPD for 23 years before retiring as a full-time police officer and taking a job as the head of security at the Omni Mt. Washington Hotel.
On Monday, Select Board members Roger Emerson, Carrie Gendreau, and Linda MacNeil thanked Tyler for his years of service.
“I was excited to hear that he’s coming back part-time,” said Gendreau. “Twenty-three years — we are very appreciative of that.”
