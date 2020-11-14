St. Johnsbury is a place of art and architecture, without whose many distinguished 19th- and early 20th-century eclectic buildings, it might be just another gray New England former mill town. My favorite examples of this architectural largesse can be viewed during a leisurely stroll, starting at Arnold Park and continuing down Main Street (with its many styles of 19thc American domestic architecture) past the Richardsonian Romanesque stone-clad structures, on to the recently renovated Brantview, then down Eastern Avenue to a conclusion at the Citizen’s Bank Block, an architecturally distinguished commercial structure.

But just now the tour is in need of extension: by continuing on across Railroad Street and passing through the “Honking Tunnel” one comes upon the so-named Three Rivers Path pavilion, a recently dedicated small gem and, to my mind, St. Johnsbury’s first and only example of modern architecture.

