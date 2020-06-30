Janet Goodwin - Obituary

Janet M. Goodwin, 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at her home in Lyndonville, Vt., surrounded by her family.
Janet was born in Barnet, Vt. on July 31, 1929 the daughter of Arthur and Georgia Urie.
She graduated from the St. Johnsbury Academy in the class of 1948. Janet worked for St. Johnsbury Glovers, Burndy, Caledonia Manufacturing and also spent 21 years at Lyndon State College.
Janet enjoyed gardening, sewing, flowers and cooking. She cared deeply for people in general but truly enjoyed family reunions and animals.
Survivors include her son, Raymond Goodwin of Lyndonville, Vt.; her daughters, Lisa Goodwin of Lyndonville, Vt. and Jean (Joe) Barrett of Passumpsic, Vt.; her sisters, Betty Bunnell of Barnet, Vt. and Susan Bean of Dalton, N.H.; her grandchildren, Joelle and Mathew Kuhnen and Jamie and Christopher Royer; her four great-grandchildren, Jonas and Quinn Kuhnen and Emerson and Charlotte Royer; many nieces and nephews.
Janet was predeceased by her husband, Raymond Goodwin; her son, Raymond Goodwin, Jr. and her brothers, Bernard, George and James Urie.
A graveside service will take place in the Woodmont Cemetery in East Burke, Vt. on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Dot Robinson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Janet’s memory can be directed to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, 431 Pine St. #214, Burlington, VT 05401.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.