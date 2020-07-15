Janice Evelyn Garand - Obituary

Janice Evelyn Garand, 75, of St. Johnsbury, Vt. passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital after a period of declining health.
Janice was born in Bath, Maine on Feb. 6, 1945, daughter to the late Douglas and Clara (Mills) Reil. She attended St. Johnsbury Academy, graduating with the Class of 1963. She worked as a daycare provider at her home. Janice enjoyed planting flowers and gardening, spending time with her cats and dogs, going to yard sales, and cruising with her husband, Richard, who passed away in April.
Survivors include her four sons: Kevin of St. Johnsbury, Vt., Curtis and wife Linda of Albuquerque, NM, Mark of Westbrook, Maine, and Bradley of Biddeford, Maine; two brothers: Walter Reil and wife Diana of Brunswick, Maine, and Donald Reil and wife Sandra of Elli Jay, Ga.; one sister: Ruth Clark and husband, Robert, of Danville, Vt.; and five grandchildren: Javin, Holly, Dominique, Maya, and Kaleigh.
She was predeceased by her husband: Richard Robert Garand; and four brothers: Richard, David, Norman, and Gordon Reil.
A service for both Janice and Richard will be scheduled at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
