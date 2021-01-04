Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
In this file photo from January 2017, Lyndon Institute students get a first-hand account of the aviation industry as provided by Delta Air Lines, Pilot Captain Ken Mills. Captain Mills' presentation was part of the Lyndon Institute January Term course Introduction to Aviation. (Courtesy Photo)
In this file photo from January 2018, student Ruby Dean, of Danville, works on a piece of pottery she is making as part of a course offered through the January Term at Lyndon Institute. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
In this file photo from January 2018, students in the ABCs of Winter Outdoor Skills work alongside teacher Chris Manges, second from left, helping to pour a load of snow onto an outdoor snow-packed hut the group were building on as part of Lyndon Institute's January Term offerings. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
In this file photo from January 2017, Lyndon Institute students get a first-hand account of the aviation industry as provided by Delta Air Lines, Pilot Captain Ken Mills. Captain Mills' presentation was part of the Lyndon Institute January Term course Introduction to Aviation. (Courtesy Photo)
In this file photo from January 2015, Lyndon Institute students show a project created during the school January Term courses.
In this file photo from January 2018, student Ruby Dean, of Danville, works on a piece of pottery she is making as part of a course offered through the January Term at Lyndon Institute. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
In this file photo from January 2018, students in the ABCs of Winter Outdoor Skills work alongside teacher Chris Manges, second from left, helping to pour a load of snow onto an outdoor snow-packed hut the group were building on as part of Lyndon Institute's January Term offerings. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
LYNDON CENTER — COVID will keep it from being a normal return to school for Lyndon Institute students following the holiday break.
Typically students experience three weeks of January Term upon their return from the long break. It’s a project-based learning environment, said Adam Norwood, Assistant Head for Student Affairs at LI, that both students and teachers appreciate.
Here you'll find our latest collection of Caledonian-Record reports on the coronavirus outbreak and local response, from the beginning of April. Our January, February and March stories are here: https://www.caledonianrecord.com/news/local/our-coronavirus-coverage/collection_5885178c-692e-11e…
Here you'll find our collection of reports on the coronavirus outbreak and local response, from January, February and March. Our most recent coverage is at https://www.caledonianrecord.com/news/recent-coronavirus-coverage/collection_c56580a8-7f7c-11ea-b0cd-732a2e7b3384.html
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.