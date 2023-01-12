A Connecticut man accused in an attempted murder case in Barnet has now reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.
Jashawn L. “Rico” Hunter, 34, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court on Monday to charges of unlawful transport of firearms and narcotics possession.
The terms of the plea agreement are not public yet. But the court has set a sentencing date of April 17 at 2:30 p.m. in Burlington before Judge William K. Sessions III.
U.S. District Court
In November of 2022, Hunter settled his state charges related to the same incident.
He pleaded guilty in Caledonia Superior Court to an amended charge of aggravated assault and aggravated assault with a weapon in exchange for a prison sentence of 6.5 to 9 years to serve and $294 in court surcharges.
All other state charges - including the attempted murder charge - were dismissed as part of the plea deal.
The state sentence will be served concurrently with whatever sentence Hunter receives in federal court.
Hunter was charged with attempted murder after being accused in the fall of 2021 of kidnapping, assaulting and pistol-whipping Barnet resident Matthew Goodell, 26, while trafficking illegal drugs into Vermont.
Police say Goodell escaped from the ongoing assault out a bathroom window but suffered from multiple head and face injuries including a fractured cheekbone.
Hunter had been facing a possible life sentence if convicted on the attempted murder charge.
Two of Hunter’s co-defendants in the kidnapping and assault incident - Sydney J. Clark-Adams, 25, of Townsend, Vt. and Kyle Goodell, 24, of Waterford - have also settled the state charges against them.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.