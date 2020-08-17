LITTLETON — One hundred years ago, in 1920, Littleton was nestled in turn of the century splendor. Main Street was the first to be electrically lit more than three decades prior, it was dotted with grand hotels and brick architecture, and in that year, the first cinema opened its doors.

The Premier Theatre kicked off The Interstate Amusement Company’s century-long history, started by John B. “Jack” Eames, a native of Sommerville, Mass. The cinema was located in the former Northern Hotel structure, which Eames had purchased.

