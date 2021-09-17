LITTLETON — After closing in August 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, the hope of Jack Eames had been to reopen Jax Jr. Cinemas, a longtime anchor business in the heart of downtown, by Christmas.
That didn’t happen, and neither did a planned reopening by Memorial Day of this year.
A number of residents are now asking him if the doors will ever open again.
“I get asked that everywhere I go,” said Eames. “That hope didn’t change.”
When Jax Jr. does reopen, though, it could be a form that is different from a regular movie house, one that might involve a mixed-use venue with live performances.
Eames said the challenges of a small theater — among them the competition with at-home streaming services and a dwindling percentage of ticket revenue — go beyond the pandemic and have been mounting for years and have made it harder to turn even a modest profit.
He was all set to celebrate Jax Jr. turning 100 years in 2020.
“When the pandemic hit in March, that was our centennial,” said Eames. “What a way to celebrate.”
Before Jax closed in late August 2020, he did free movies earlier that month as a way to celebrate and do something for the community.
But only 10 percent of the turnout he would normally see showed up.
“If we were open now, I don’t think it would be financially viable,” said Eames. “It makes more sense to keep the doors closed.”
Challenges
At the time of the hoped-for Memorial Day opening, Warner Bros. announced they were going to release all of their movies on HBO Max, and Disney did a hybrid of that.
Then the COVID-19 Delta variant struck.
“I looked at it and said if half the people are uncomfortable going to movie theaters or large gatherings, that is half your audience that you’re not going to see,” said Eames. “Then I had a friend tell me, ‘No offense, but if I could sit on my couch and have a beer I’ll do that, but I’ll watch a blockbuster like Star Wars at your theater.’ That represents another group. And then the movie companies keep moving the dates of their releases by months, or in some cases, a year … So you can’t really rely on the product being there, and what is out there is pretty limited.”
Depending on how big a new release is, it could play for two to four weeks.
But because of the limited product, some theaters are now playing films four to eight weeks, even though most who see a movie do so in the first two weeks and then ticket sales die off, he said.
With that limited product playing for so long and the limited number of people who would come out to see it, it didn’t make financial sense to reopen the cinema, said Eames.
In addition to the difficulty in obtaining movies in the non-summer months, some companies, like Disney, which often has the best slate of films, will provide a blockbuster, but on the condition that a theater play several other movies after the big run, and those movies might be duds, he said.
Then they might say that a big movie is coming, only to pull it at the last minute, leaving Jax Jr. customers asking Eames why it was advertised.
And some streaming services, like Amazon, are buying movies directly from the companies, among them “Hotel Transylvania 3,” a picture by Sony, which doesn’t have a streaming service.
That film was to begin playing in theaters this fall, said Eames, who prepared for its arrival and has the poster for it.
Instead, Sony sold it to Amazon for something like $100 million and people can watch it at home, he said.
Ticket sales have also changed.
It used to be that 70 percent went to the movie company the first week, then 60 percent, 50, and 40, making an average of about 50 percent of a ticket price going to the theater during a four-week run.
But going from film to digital led to a new program that resulted in some companies bumping up their rates, among them Disney, to which theaters pay 65 percent of the ticket price.
“So 65 cents of every dollar you take in goes to them,” said Eames. “So your cost is 15 cents higher. That’s a tremendous amount.”
And consumers will only stand so much of a ticket price hike, said Eames, who added that Jax Jr. has always prided itself on its reasonable rates.
“Concessions, really, is where movie theaters make their money, and you can only do so much there,” he said.
In addition, it wasn’t too long ago when film companies would wait a year before they’d make a movie available on cable TV or a streaming service.
Then it was nine months, then six months, then 90 days.
Now, it’s 45 days, he said.
“I think once the consumer gets a taste of it, they expect it, and when you reduce the theatrical window to 45 days, they’re sitting there saying do I really want to go out and see this movie because in 45 days I can watch it at home,” said Eames. “After this pandemic is over and Hollywood has moved in the direction it’s moving in — and I think they always wanted to do that — the window just got shortened with this hybrid release and pay-per-view, because they keep 80 percent of the revenue when they go through like a Disney Plus versus taking 63 or 64 percent here. They keep more of it and cut out the middle man. I don’t know what that will mean for small theaters. I think small theaters can be viable and will run in the summertime successfully, but in the swing times of the year it will be more of a challenge because of the Netflix and all the rest of it is taking so much of your audience away.”
Paths Forward
But a summer-only, or near summer-only, operation would be difficult to sustain.
“A hybrid-mixed venue might be where small theaters in general will go, like what we’ve seen with The Colonial Theatre [in Bethlehem], where you have live performances and bands and you have movies like you do now,” he said. “There need to be more options to make small theaters more viable.”
Eames, who began working in Jax Jr. at 8-years-old taking tickets and doing post-show clean up before going on to be a projectionist and summertime manager, has headed the cinema for 21 years.
It hosted two world premieres, including a 1941 Bette Davis movie.
“It’s always been a passion project for me,” he said. “It’s been in the family for 100 years. I love the Jax Jr. and what it means to the community.”
When it does come time to reopen, Eames, who works seven days a week when the theater is running, isn’t sure if he will start it back up himself, pass the baton to the next generation of Eameses, or lease it out.
“I don’t want to do something quickly and regret it,” he said. “Something will definitely happen here, but I can’t tell you what it will be.”
What was once a large, single cinema was twinned several decades ago with a wall.
That wall, though, can come down and the stage can be pushed out and the audience area can still accommodate up to 400 seats.
“I don’t think it would take a lot to convert to make it a mixed venue,” said Eames.
A decade ago, Jax Jr. became the first movie theater in New Hampshire to have an all-digital 3D movie projector.
“It was a tremendous investment, but you had to do it because the move companies were doing away with film and were forcing the hand of theaters,” said Eames. “Adapt or die.”
Although currently closed, Jax Jr. is not gathering dust.
“I maintain the equipment every week and run the projectors and I have my place of assembly permit and all the other permits,” he said. “I can open at anytime time, but it doesn’t feel like the timing makes sense.”
Fortunately, his other rentals on the commercial side are helping to carry the cinema building, so there’s no real financial pressure to reopen prematurely, said Eames.
In the big picture, local restaurants and retail businesses have done well during the pandemic, he said.
“If someone has to take it on the chin, I’m glad it’s one and not many,” he said.
For decades, the Jax Jr. neon marquis at the 30 block of Main Street has always been lit.
Eames remains confident a bright future of some sort lay ahead.
“The corner won’t be dark forever,” he said.
