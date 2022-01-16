NORTHEAST KINGDOM — Recent developments in the ongoing receivership of Burke Mountain and Jay Peak Resort have seen another potential settlement with a connected firm and a proposed payout to investors.
On Friday, Michael Goldberg, the Florida attorney who has been overseeing the federal receivership controlling the businesses as the legal process unfolds, released a letter to investors who were defrauded in the Ponzi-like scheme which was used to fuel the resorts’ growth.
Goldberg wrote that he hoped to disburse $20 million from a $32.5 million settlement.
“You are receiving this letter as you have been identified as (a) potential eligible investor that may be entitled to receive an interim distribution pursuant to the Court’s recent filing authorizing me to distribute nearly $20 million to various investors,” wrote Goldberg.
In mid-December, Goldberg petitioned the court and detailed the source of the $20 million distribution. Goldberg told the federal court overseeing the case, “David Gordon and Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp, LLP (“MSK”) represented the Receivership Entities and other individuals, including Quiros, during the SEC investigation of the ‘Receivership Defendants.’ … Because the Receiver contended that Gordon and MSK, in representing the Receivership Entities, breached their duties and failed to provide reasonably adequate legal services to the Receivership Entities, causing the continued violations of federal securities laws and continued commingling and misappropriation of partnership funds, the Receiver sued MSK in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida.”
A second, similar legal action commenced in the matter in the United States District Court for the District of Vermont. The legal actions resulted in a settlement totaling $32.5 million.
Goldberg is looking to make a distinction between investors from those who have already received their permanent green cards and those who have not. Acquiring an expedited green card through an I-829 petition was part of the selling points for the EB-5 foreign investments.
“The fundamental purpose of the Jay Peak investment was for foreign investors to obtain their unconditional green cards,” wrote Goldberg. “Therefore, those investors who have not obtained approval of their I-829 petition were arguably damaged to a greater extent than those who have obtained approval of their I-829 petition.”
Goldberg’s Friday letter to investors states, “Although this interim distribution allocates more money to those victims who do not yet have an approved I-829 petition than those who have received an approved I-829 petition, the SEC has expressed the opinion that all investors should be treated identically regardless of their immigration status.
“Accordingly, all investors should be aware that the Court may require the Receiver to reconcile the claims of all investors on a final basis prior to the closing of the receivership estate, adjusting for any disparate treatment in this interim distribution … In other words, investors who are receiving a lower percentage on their claim in this Interim Distribution may receive a larger percentage in future distributions so that each investor receives the exact same final percentage regardless of whether or not they obtain permanent residency.”
The letters also contained a warning, “Please be advised that participation in the interim distribution may impact your immigration status. Depending on your current immigration status, if you elect to receive a return of any portion of your EB-5 investment (i.e., Option 1), you may lose any EB-5 priority and eligibility to obtain permanent residence status that you may have.”
The distribution forms ask investors in the economic development project at Jay and Burke to note which of the Quiros-spearheaded projects their investments were targeted to, their addresses, contact information and about their current immigration status.
Additional Settlements
While Goldberg and his team are looking to dole out initial disbursements, they are also working on securing additional settlements.
A $4.5 million settlement with broker-dealer Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated (Merrill Lynch) for the company’s handling of accounts in connection with the fraud which played out in the EB-5 projects at Jay Peak resort, was granted preliminary approval by U.S. District Court Judge Darrin P. Gayles on Jan. 11.
The settlement includes a $500,000 penalty to the State of Vermont which is instead being provided directly to the receiver for investor restitution, a press release issued by the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation (DFR) and the federal receiver in the case noted.
Of the total settlement, Raymond James is being permitted, as agreed, to recover some of settlements the receivership strikes with other financial institutions which were involved in the EB-5 operations operated by Quiros and his close associates. Raymond James settled its lawsuits in the case in 2017 for $150 million and is entitled in this settlement to some $2.135 million, the court filing lays out.
As part of the settlement, the agreement will “provide Merrill with a release and to obtain entry of a bar order in Merrill’s favor enjoining all claims relating to Jay Peak and/or the SEC Action.”
In the press release issued earlier by the Vermont DFR, Commissioner Michael Pieciak stated, “This is another good settlement for the Jay Peak investors and provides further restitution to help mitigate the financial impact caused by Ariel Quiros and Bill Stenger. I want to thank Michael Goldberg for his efforts in reaching this settlement and I look forward to continuing to work with him to help mitigate the financial and immigration impacts of the fraud.”
