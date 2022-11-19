JAY — The Jay Focus Group, a 501(c) 3 charitable organization serving Orleans County has issued a Hometown Holiday Decorating Challenge to the residents of Jay, Troy/North Troy and Westfield to decorate their dwellings for the holidays.

Organizers of this event, Kellie Olio-Flanders and Pat Sanders are hoping the challenge will bring these communities and neighborhoods in these communities closer together during the holidays and create a sense of community spirit.

