JAY — The Jay Focus Group, a 501(c) 3 charitable organization serving Orleans County has issued a Hometown Holiday Decorating Challenge to the residents of Jay, Troy/North Troy and Westfield to decorate their dwellings for the holidays.
Organizers of this event, Kellie Olio-Flanders and Pat Sanders are hoping the challenge will bring these communities and neighborhoods in these communities closer together during the holidays and create a sense of community spirit.
The challenge offers three categories for judging: “The Clark Griswold Award” for over the top, all out lighting and decorations; The “Incredible Inflatable/Awesome Animation Award” for using three or more inflatable decorations or automated lighting or decorations, and the “It’s a Wonderful Life Award” for traditional use of lighting and decorations. Cash and prizes are awarded in each town for each category as well as a $100 grand prize winner chosen through an online voting platform on the Jayfocusgp.com website. There is also a “Miricle on 34th Street Award” for businesses, but they are not eligible for the cash awards.
For more information and/or to enter the challenge, visit Jayfocusgp.com or pick up an entry form from local town/village clerks, of Jay, or email jayfocusgp@gmail.com (deadline Nov. 25).
