WESTFIELD — The Jay Food Shelf and the Troy & Area Lions Club will provide a community meal by donation for curbside pickup at the Westfield Community Center on Thursday, July 9 at 11:45 a.m., while supplies last.

Masks are required. Folks are encouraged to take meals to friends, neighbors or those who cannot drive to the pickup.

The Jay Area Food Shelf serves Jay, Westfield, Lowell, Troy and North Troy and is open every Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon at Jay Town Hall.

They also provide masks through jayfocusgp@gmail.com.

Anyone who needs help is asked to contact a local hotline at (802) 327-3434 or at info@kingdomcommons.com.

