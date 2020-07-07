WESTFIELD — The Jay Food Shelf and the Troy & Area Lions Club will provide a community meal by donation for curbside pickup at the Westfield Community Center on Thursday, July 9 at 11:45 a.m., while supplies last.
Masks are required. Folks are encouraged to take meals to friends, neighbors or those who cannot drive to the pickup.
The Jay Area Food Shelf serves Jay, Westfield, Lowell, Troy and North Troy and is open every Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon at Jay Town Hall.
They also provide masks through jayfocusgp@gmail.com.
Anyone who needs help is asked to contact a local hotline at (802) 327-3434 or at info@kingdomcommons.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.