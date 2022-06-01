Jay Man Accused Of Fourth DUI Faces Habitual Offender Charge

A Jay man accused of a fourth offense of drunken driving for allegedly operating an ATV after drinking a bottle of Captain Morgan is being charged as a habitual offender.
Winston Cote, 45, pleaded not guilty to charges of fourth offense drunken driving, operating a motor vehicle in a grossly negligent manner, and operating without using an ignition interlock device. Because of three previous felony convictions, the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department is prosecuting Cote as a habitual offender, which if convicted, could mean life imprisonment.
Cote’s most recent conviction for drunken driving came in September 2015.
On May 30 at 7 p.m., Cote crashed an ATV on VT Route 100 in Troy, according to Trooper Gabriel Schrauf’s affidavit. Trooper Schrauf wrote that Cote had been combative and physical with EMS personnel prior to his arrival on the scene.
Danielle Lamere was at the scene upon police arrival and said that Cote drank an entire bottle of Captain Morgan and was driving erratically on the roads and leaving tire marks. She added that Cote was driving very fast when he went off the main road and hit a patch of dirt before flipping the ATV. As a result of the crash, Cote had a large bump on his head a laceration to his knee and chin.
According to the affidavit, at 10:56 p.m., while in police custody, Cote provided a breath sample with a BAC of 0.189 percent.
Cote was released into the custody of Susan Cote. Per conditions of his release, he is not allowed to drive any motor vehicle, has a 24-hour curfew, and must stay away from alcohol. An appearance bond in the amount of $10,000 was ordered by Judge Lisa Warren.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.